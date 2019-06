Jay Klauminzer, CEO of Raise, sits down with Scott Kitun at WGN Radio. In its early days, Raise functioned as a gift card marketplace for the many, many people “who have lots of unused gift cards sitting in their desk drawer.” Raise.com was a place to get rid of them. Under Jay’s leadership, Raise shifted its model to prioritize “direct relationships” with over 500 retail partners. Together, they partner to sell gift cards directly to customers.