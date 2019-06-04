Mike Monico on Ed Burke wiretaps: “The FBI have to listen to all of the tapes.”

Posted 6:42 PM, June 4, 2019, by
AldEdBurke-32667899

Ald. Ed Burke (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune)

Attorney Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss Ed Burke’s arraignment, and what’s next for the embattled alderman. Monico also, talks about the White House decision to direct former officials Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to turn over any documents to the House Judiciary Committee relating to their time at the White House.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.