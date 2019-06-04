× Mike Monico on Ed Burke wiretaps: “The FBI have to listen to all of the tapes.”

Attorney Mike Monico joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss Ed Burke’s arraignment, and what’s next for the embattled alderman. Monico also, talks about the White House decision to direct former officials Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to turn over any documents to the House Judiciary Committee relating to their time at the White House.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645387/3645387_2019-06-04-232527.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!