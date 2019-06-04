Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-4-19: “Put the new Chicago casino at Navy Pier because that might actually get Chicagoans to go there”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Alderman Ed Burke pleading not guilty to corruption charges, Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying she is going to commission a study to see where to put the new Chicago casino, Jay-Z becoming a billionaire, Spring Awakening Festival taking over Poplar Creek this weekend, the Cubs beating the Angels, the Sox taking on the Nationals in D.C., the St. Louis Blues extending the Stanley Cup Finals and the WGN softball team defeating the Tribune.

