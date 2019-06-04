× Justin Kaufmann in for John Williams 06.04.19: Chicago casino, “The Mushroom Cure,” Former CPD Superintendent Philip Cline

Justin Kaufmann fills in for John Williams and asks listeners where they’d like the first Chicago casino to open. Then, The Mushroom Cure one-man show star Adam Strauss joins Justin to share about his coping mechanism for his obsessive compulsive disorder. Former Chicago Police Department Superintendent and Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Executive Director Philip Cline sits in with Justin to talk about the new way people can donate to the memories of fallen officers through a scratch-off lottery ticket. Finally, Justin, Kevin Powell and listeners chat about the newest White Sox and Cubs players from Monday night’s draft.