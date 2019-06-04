Washington Nationals' Victor Robles gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Highlights: Nationals 9 – White Sox 5 – 6/4/19
Washington Nationals' Victor Robles gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals – June 4, 2019