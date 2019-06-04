× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Jacob P.

Jacob Pollack is our amazing Kid of the Week. Jacob never hesitates to do the right thing. He is president of the student council, is involved in the philanthropy fair at school, cares deeply about helping people and always wants to make a difference in a positive way in peoples lives. Jacob is not only a wonderful kid, but when you meet him, it’s hard to believe that he is only 10 years old! His smile makes you feel welcomed. His is a good listener and is so intelligent beyond his years! His Popsi and Gram-z call him SUNSHINE! and he certainly is!