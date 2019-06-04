× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.4.19: Every Cub Pryor

Guests for today’s show include Ashley Esqueda, Senior Producer at CNET, Richard Pryor Jr., and author Rick Kaempfer. On this week’s #TechTuesday, Ashley gives us some highlights from Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference, an explanation of the U.S. State Department’s new Visa requirement, and discusses the unexplained phenomenon that was recently captured on the moon by a telescope. Richard Pryor Jr., the first-born son of late comedy legend, Richard Pryor, joins the show to talk about his new autobiography “In a Pryor Life.” He shares some stories from his childhood and what it was like to be raised by such a unique character. Finally, Author and Co-Founder of Eckhartz Publishing, Rick Kaempfer, flexes his Cubs knowledge while discussing his book, “Everycubever.” The book takes note of every single player that has ever worn a Cubs uniform, as well as the announcers, and executives associated with the team.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.