× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 6.4.19: Dick Ricketts

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss the Cubs, debate the sports in which women and men could compete together, and ask why “Richard” is shortened to “Dick.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645286/3645286_2019-06-04-142826.64kmono.mp3

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.