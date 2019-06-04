× #TechTuesday: Ashley Esqueda discusses the 2019 Apple WWDC, the new U.S. Visa requirements, and an unexplained lunar phenomenon

Senior Producer at CNET, Ashley Esqueda, joins the show for another edition of #TechTuesday. Today, she shares some highlights from Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference including news of the impending iTunes shutdown and a few new features coming to iOS 13. She also discusses the U.S. State Department update that will require those applying for Visas to America to have their social media accounts inspected by authorities. Finally, Ashley explains how one new telescope is capturing an unknown phenomenon on the moon.

