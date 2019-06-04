In this June 6, 1944, file photo, U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, left, gives the order of the day to paratroopers in England prior to boarding their planes to participate in the first assault of the Normandy invasion. A dwindling number of D-Day veterans will be on hand in Normandy in June 2019, when international leaders gather to honor them on the invasion’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Army Signal Corps via AP)
“75 years ago the U.S.A. didn’t have smart weapons or smart bombs but we did have smart men”
In this June 6, 1944, file photo, U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, left, gives the order of the day to paratroopers in England prior to boarding their planes to participate in the first assault of the Normandy invasion. A dwindling number of D-Day veterans will be on hand in Normandy in June 2019, when international leaders gather to honor them on the invasion’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Army Signal Corps via AP)
General Chris R. Gentry reflects on the 75th anniversary of D-Day through the eyes of an army vet Henry Langreh. Chris R. Gentry wrote an incredible piece about the army veteran and the courage he showed on that fateful day.