× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/3/19: Environmentally Friendly Shoes, Defining H.E.N.R.Y’s & Earning An MBA In Person

Consumers searching for environmentally friendly products is a growing trend in the retail space but Steve Bertrand and Katherine Davis talked about the Chicago company using pineapple leaves and cork to make shoes, which might be taking it to the extreme. The two covered a number of other tech headlines coming out of the city this week while Ilyce Glink explained why H.E.N.R.Y’s are shaking up the economy, and Amy Guth is sharing the news that in-person MBA courses are making serious changes.