× WGN Radio Theatre #392: Life with Luigi & The CBS Radio Workshop

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 2, 2019. First episode of the night is: “Life with Luigi: Night School Essay” Starring: J. Carroll Naishl; (03-25-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “The CBS Radio Workshop: You Could Look It Up” Starring: Ralph Bell; (07-07-57).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre