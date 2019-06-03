The Top Five@5 (06/03/19): CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson addresses weekend violence, Jared Kushner answers tough questions on HBO, James Holzhauer’s winning streak on ‘Jeopardy!’ comes to an end, and more…

Posted 9:02 PM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56PM, June 3, 2019

After 32 straight wins and over $2.4 million in winnings, Jeopardy! star James Holzhauer's winning streak has ended. (photo courtesy of ABC)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, June 3rd, 2019:

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson held a news conference to address the weekend violence in the city that left 52 people shot, 10 fatally. White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner in an interview with ‘Axios’ on HBO, had trouble answering questions about President Trump’s actions on certain minority groups that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls “racist.” Naperville’s own James Holzhauer’s winning streak on ‘Jeopardy!’ has finally ended, and more!

