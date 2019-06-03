× The Opening Bell 6/3/19: Is The Open Office Space Going Away? NeoCon 2019 Will Tell…

Only a few years ago, the open-work space concept was changing the way people work, but now the criticisms about it are coming out of the woodwork. Steve Grzanich discussed the changing design of the office with Jonathan Webb (VP of Workplace Strategy at Krueger International) and how office design is changing, to something employees and employers are happy about. Sam Bloch (Staff Writer at New Food Economy) then checked in on Midwest farmers and how their planting window has been severely impacted by flooding. Steve wanted to know if that will impact prices at the grocery store.