Streaming Bundles, Hulu Ownership & June Streaming Preview

(L-R) Anthony Mackie & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Black Mirror Season 5 (Photo Courtesy of Netflix)

Cable companies offered bundles in their heyday and now so are streaming services. Streaming services are bundling with mobile phones & even streaming music providers. Editor in Chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toledo explains why streaming services are bundling with other services. Rob also breaks down what is more important to Netflix, new subscribers, or retention? Moreover, why Netflix considers Fortnite competition. An article on Exstreamist explains how Netflix saved children from over 400 hours of commercials; Mason and Rob chat on how great ads are to the younger generation. What programs to check out on your favorite streaming services are listed.

