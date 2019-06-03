Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Steve Cochran Full Show 06.03.19: Cover your ears…we have Jeopardy spoilers!

Posted 12:14 PM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, June 3, 2019

Steve Cochran samples a 7-Eleven Slurpee for the very first time

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we discuss everything from the recent pot and gambling laws passed in Illinois to the news about Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer’s final appearance. Our MVPP, Michael Reagan joins us to chat about the “Walkway to victory” which is an incredible brick walkway in Normandy, France that honors those who have served in WWII.  And of course, Steve Cochran responds to listeners who were texting in about him giving away Jeopardy spoilers.

