Steve Cochran Full Show 06.03.19: Cover your ears…we have Jeopardy spoilers!

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we discuss everything from the recent pot and gambling laws passed in Illinois to the news about Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer’s final appearance. Our MVPP, Michael Reagan joins us to chat about the “Walkway to victory” which is an incredible brick walkway in Normandy, France that honors those who have served in WWII. And of course, Steve Cochran responds to listeners who were texting in about him giving away Jeopardy spoilers.