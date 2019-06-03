× Seal Team Six Operator: People Need To Be Reminded Of Our Enemy, But Also Reminded Of Our Unity

This week’s guest on the “Steve Cochran Everything Podcast” is Robert J. O’Neill, the man who shot Osama bin Laden. Rob goes into detail on the infamous mission that took down a man who had been on the FBI’s most wanted list for over a decade. He talks about what life has been like since the mission, how he doesn’t have nightmares about it, and what the flight was like both to and from bin Laden’s compound. Rob also talks about the Virginia Beach mass shooting, and weighs in on the gun control debate. Rob is a proud supporter of Your Grateful Nation, an organization committed to transitioning special operations veterans into their next successful career.