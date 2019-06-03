× Scott Pelley’s new book, “Truth Worth Telling,” discusses how journalism can preserve American democracy

Award-winning journalist and “60 Minutes” correspondent, Scott Pelley, visits Bill and Wendy in studio to talk about his new book “Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times.” During the interview, he touches on the increasingly hostile divisions in America’s political discourse and the role of journalism in solving the issue to preserve democracy. He also talks about some of his most contentious interviews, and answers which famous interviewer has impressed him the most.

Pelley will be speaking at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane, in Naperville on Monday, June 3 at 7 pm.

Tickets are available exclusively at ScottPelleyAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

