Roe Conn Full Show (6/3/19): Richard Roeper makes sense of gambling expansion in IL, a televangelist needs a jet, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, June 3rd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a whirlwind of legislation that was passed in Springfield over the weekend -including recreational marijuana, sports betting, & a gas tax increase, the gang contemplates President Trump’s overseas trip to Japan & England, Fox32 Chicago’s Mike Flannery tries to explain the recreational marijuana legislation being sent to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk, the Top Five@5 features televangelist Kenneth Copeland trying to explain why his ministry needs a private jet, Richard Roeper takes a deep-dive on the new Illinois gambling legislation, and Hawthorne Race Course’s Tim Carey talks about what gambling expansion means for his family’s business.

