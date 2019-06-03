Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin R-Western Springs, speaks at a news conference at the State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, April 10, 2018. As House Republicans are lashing out at a Democratic suggestion that the state should adopt a graduated income tax Durkin said Tuesday his resolution opposing increased rates on higher income levels protests what he calls frivolous spending by Democrats. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Representative Jim Durkin (R-82) on fighting the good Springfield fight
Representative Republican Leader Jim Durkin joins Pete McMurray and Chicago Tribune Political Reporter Rick Pearson to talk about the hectic past few days in Springfield. He describes how he made his points to his colleagues regarding the budget and more.