President/CEO of Urban Gateways talks TAP program

President and CEO of Urban Gateways Eric Delli Bovi joins Rick in the studio to talk about Urban Gateways’ Teen Arts Pass (TAP) available to all local Chicago teens between the ages of 13-19.

TAP gives registered members ages 13-19 access to $5 tickets to see professional dance, music, and theater performances in and around Chicago.

If you’re interested in participating in TAP or looking for more information, you can find it at teenartspass.urbangateways.org

Be sure to support Urban Gateways this month during this Arts & Crafts Beer Fundraiser June 10 at Lagunitas Taproom located at 2607 W. 17th St. Tickets are $15.