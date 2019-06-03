× ‘Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story’ writer and director Scott Diener: “At the core of this film is everything you didn’t know about Derrick Rose”

Writer and Director Scott Diener joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his film, “Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story.” Scott talks about how Derrick is such a polarizing figure in Chicago sports, the amount of pressure Derrick was under while playing for the Bulls, how the game of basketball was more about survival than a sport for Derrick Rose, why Derrick felt the need to be so close to his family, Derrick’s love for the city of Chicago, why Bulls fans gave up on Derrick Rose and if there is a chance we see Derrick in a Bulls uniform once again.

