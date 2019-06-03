× Pete McMurray in for John Williams 06.03.19: Bill sponsors, Walk of Fame, Summer music

Pete McMurray fills in for John Williams, and checks in with a couple bill sponsors who experienced success Friday in Springfield. They are Representative Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-82nd) and State Senator Majority Leader Tony Munoz (R-1st). Chicago Tribune Political Reporter and “Sunday Spin” Host Rick Pearson provides his observations, as well. Then, Pete welcomes Walk of Fame 2019 Inductees Andrea Darlas, Marlene Wells and John Williams on the show. John shares why he has been absent, and a surprise guest calls into the show for Andrea. Finally, Pete talks about concerts of the Summer.