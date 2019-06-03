× Nick Digilio 6.3.19 | Reviews of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, “Rocketman” & More, Pop Culture Disappointments

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Deadwood”, “The Perfection” & “Domino”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Rocketman”, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” & “Ma”

Hour 3:

+ Biggest Pop Culture Disappointments

Hour 4:

+ Biggest Pop Culture Disappointments (cont.)

