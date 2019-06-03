Nick Digilio 6.3.19 | Reviews of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, “Rocketman” & More, Pop Culture Disappointments

Posted 5:30 AM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29AM, June 3, 2019

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Deadwood”, “The Perfection” & “Domino”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Rocketman”, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” & “Ma”

Hour 3:

+ Biggest Pop Culture Disappointments

Hour 4:

+ Biggest Pop Culture Disappointments (cont.)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.