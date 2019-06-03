Nick Digilio 6.3.19 | Reviews of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, “Rocketman” & More, Pop Culture Disappointments
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Deadwood”, “The Perfection” & “Domino”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Rocketman”, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” & “Ma”
Hour 3:
+ Biggest Pop Culture Disappointments
Hour 4:
+ Biggest Pop Culture Disappointments (cont.)
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)