FILE - In this Tuesday, April 21, 2015, file photo, track handicapper Jay Randolph stands in a doorway with the aid of a walker and previews the field for an upcoming race for fans at Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Ill. The owners of an East St. Louis casino plan to purchase the struggling Fairmount Park racetrack, provided Illinois lawmakers agree to allow a gambling expansion that would bring slot machines to the state's five horse racing venues. Employee-owned CQ Holdings Inc., owner of the riverfront Casino Queen, announced a tentative agreement to buy the 90-year-old track located eight miles to the east in Collinsville Tuesday, May 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
More gambling is coming to Illinois and this is how it will impact horse racing
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 21, 2015, file photo, track handicapper Jay Randolph stands in a doorway with the aid of a walker and previews the field for an upcoming race for fans at Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Ill. The owners of an East St. Louis casino plan to purchase the struggling Fairmount Park racetrack, provided Illinois lawmakers agree to allow a gambling expansion that would bring slot machines to the state's five horse racing venues. Employee-owned CQ Holdings Inc., owner of the riverfront Casino Queen, announced a tentative agreement to buy the 90-year-old track located eight miles to the east in Collinsville Tuesday, May 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with a break down of gambling exspansion legislation that recently landed on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk, including a Chicago casino, sports gambling, and horse track gaming. Then, fourth generation GM & President of Hawthorne Race Course -Tim Carey talks about how Illinois’ oldest racetrack plans to embrace the new gambling opportunities.