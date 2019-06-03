Monday Morning Movie Reviews 6.3.19 | “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, “Rocketman”, “Deadwood” and more

Posted 3:54 AM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27AM, June 3, 2019

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Critic Steve Prokopy joins Erik Childress and Nick Digilio as part of the Monday Morning Movie Team!

Following a massive pop culture weekend, the crew tackles some of the biggest releases in theaters and streaming, including “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, “Rocketman”, “Ma”, “The Perfection” and much more.

