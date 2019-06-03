× Monday Morning Movie Reviews 6.3.19 | “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, “Rocketman”, “Deadwood” and more

Critic Steve Prokopy joins Erik Childress and Nick Digilio as part of the Monday Morning Movie Team!

Following a massive pop culture weekend, the crew tackles some of the biggest releases in theaters and streaming, including “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, “Rocketman”, “Ma”, “The Perfection” and much more.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)