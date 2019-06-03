× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-3-19: “The new Chicago casino is either going to be bright lights, big city or cigarette butts on the carpet”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the stunning results of Illinois’ legislative session (weed! gambling! abortions!), the White Sox taking 2 of 3 from Cleveland, the Cubs getting swept in St. Louis, Golden State tying up the NBA Finals and WGN softball getting ready for the second game of the season.