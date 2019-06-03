× Karen Conti | Full Show 6/2/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen kicks off the month of June discussing her upcoming series that examines cold cases right here in Chicago! Then, she shares the recent lawsuit involving an 11-year-old boy who was asked to leave a restaurant at Colonial Williamsburg when he brought his own food due to a severe gluten allergy. Later on, University of Indiana Professor Ed Hirt joins the show to talk about fan fanaticism. The show concludes with another one of Karen’s tricky quizzes!

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.