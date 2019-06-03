× From food desert to food incubator: The South Side’s first food hall opens in Pullman

Pullman is now home to the South Side’s first food hall. Called One Eleven, it is located on East 111th Street and open for business. One Eleven has three food stalls with diverse choices. Ciere Boatright, Vice President of Real Estate and Inclusion at Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, calls One Eleven part of a holistic approach to developing the neighborhood and says she hopes it is just the beginning for the food scene on the South Side. For more information, visit oneelevenfoodhall.com.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: