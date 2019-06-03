× Former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman: “President Trump has done harm and damage to the US-Canada relationship”

Former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman and his wife Vicki Heyman join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss their book, “The Art of Diplomacy.” Ambassador Heyman and Vicki talk about what they knew about Canada before becoming ambassadors, where their love of Canada comes from, how they prepared themselves for the job, what they learned from being ambassadors, the importance of developing and maintaining relationships, how they immersed themselves in Canadian culture, the evolution of the US-Canadian relationship, the difficulty in making the transition to the next administration and why they feel like the job of an ambassador never ends.

