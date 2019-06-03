× Flooding Has Hit Farmers Hard, So Are Grocery Stores Next?

On social media, #NoPlant19 is showing the first hand accounts of farmers that are documenting the flooding impact on planting this years crops, but Steve Grzanich is curious about if this will impact the way consumers get their food in the near future. Sam Bloch (Staff Writer at New Food Economy) has been covering the news surrounding the major crop dip do to flooding and shared explained how consumers will unlikely see changes to their grocery bill.