× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #14: Toxic Relationships

Tonight on Extension 720: Toxic relationships: A new study says Sterigenics released more than 10 times the pollution acceptable by the EPA. But they are questioning the science behind it. Award-winning environmental journalist Michael Hawthorne talks about this ongoing story, The new documentary “Pooh” looks at the turbulent life and career of Derrick Rose. It’s a fascinating look at one of the greatest sports stories in Chicago history. The writer and director of the film Scott Diener joins Justin to talk about it. Bruce and Vicki Heyman tell us about their new book, “The Art of Diplomacy,” which examines the fractured United States-Canada relationship. And Ernie Scatton, WGN Softball interim manager, joins Justin to recap WGN’s great win over their rivals at the Tribune.

