× Eric Zorn shares his favorite tweets from the month of May & the major changes from Springfield

Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn, brings us his top 10 tweets from May and discusses the major changes going on in Illinois’ politics. They speculate where Chicago’s casinos could go, the reasons behind the new taxes being implemented, and where the extra funds are likely to go.

