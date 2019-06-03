× Chicago-Based Film Documentary “Chicago at the Crossroad” Set to Premiere at American Black Film Festival

“Chicago at the Crossroad” is 1 out of only 5 documentaries selected to screen at the prominent American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami on June 15th. “It’s good for this film to have that premiere at ABFF because ABFF represents a lot of the topics that are in the film,” says Emmy winning producer & director Brian Schodorf.

It was 15 years ago when Schodorf sparked an interest in Chicago’s public housing crisis. This was also during the final days of Chicago’s high-risers with public housing. Through exclusive footage and interviews, this documentary takes viewers on a historical journey that shows what led to our current issue with crime and violence.

Community activist Afrika Porter is an executive producer of the film. She was able to contribute a lot of her knowledge that was learned from her late father, community activist Rev. Kwame John R. Porter, Ph.D.

Grammy Award Winning Spoken Word Artist Malik Yusef is the narrator and executive producer.

“Chicago at the Crossroad” is competing for the ABFF Best Documentary prize.

For future showings of this film follow http://www.chicagoatthecrossroad.com @chicagoatthecrossroad.

Listen here for the full interview with Brian Schodorf and Afrika Porter:

