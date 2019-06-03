× Bill and Wendy 6.3.19 Full Show: Our democracy is at steak

Today’s guests are fifth-generation owner and Senior VP of Omaha Steaks, Todd Smith, “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley, and columnist Eric Zorn. Todd Smith explains the “Steak Fix” package from Omaha Steaks. Later, Scott Pelley joins the show to talk about his new book “Truth Worth Telling,” and discusses the impact the media can have on democracy. Finally, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune joins the show to read his top 10 tweets of May and give us a rundown of what to expect from the latest changes in Illinois politics.

