B2B – Ian Chang and Kavalan Single Malt Whisky

World class whisky from a sub tropical climate? Kavalan makes it look easy. In this special Whiskey Hotline episode of Barrel to Bottle, Pat, Brett and Joe taste their way through Kavalan’s offerings with Master Blender Ian Chang. Taiwan’s first distillery has been running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week since opening in 2006. Ian also teases Kavalan’s upcoming triple pot distilled single malt gin, and helps the guys during the Q&A segment, featuring your question about barrel placement in rackhouses.

