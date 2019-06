× Andrea & The Reporters Journalistic Panel : Ryan Baker and Peggy Kusinski

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group of journalists including: Ryan Baker (CBS Chicago) and Peggy Kusinski (NBC Chicago). They dive into their careers, how they got started in the industry and what new on the horizon for them and their careers.

Listen to the podcast here:

Follow Andrea Twitter!