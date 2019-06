× Alan Gresik and his Swing Shift Orchestra

WGN Radio Host Rick Kogan is joined in the Allstate Skyline Studio by Musician Alan Gresik as he discusses how he found his career in 30s Rock and Roll and Swing Era music, his journey with Klinefelter Syndrome, regular performances at Green Mill and more.

Be sure to visit Green Mill every Thursday night from 9p-1a to hear Alan Gresik and his Swing Shift Orchestra.