After Hours W/ Rick Kogan Full Show 06/02/19

Rick is joined in the Allstate Skyline Studio by Musician Alan Gresik as he discusses how he found his career in 30s Rock and Roll and Swing Era music, his journey with Klinefelter Syndrome, regular performances at Green Mill and more.

Be sure to visit Green Mill every Thursday night from 9p-1a to hear Alan Gresik and his Swing Shift Orchestra.

Author Jon Ziomek joins the conversation in the studio to talk about his book, Collision on Tenerife: The How and Why of the World’s Worst Aviation Disaster.

If you find a copy of Jon’s book on the head on plane collision that left over 500 people dead and a heap of unanswered questions.

You can find a copy of Jon’s book on Amazon.

Plus, President and CEO of Urban Gateways Eric Delli Bovi joins Rick in the studio to talk about Urban Gateways’ Teen Arts Pass (TAP) available to all local Chicago teens between the ages of 13-19.

TAP gives registered members ages 13-19 access to $5 tickets to see professional dance, music, and theater performances in and around Chicago.

If you’re interested in participating in TAP or looking for more information, you can find it at teenartspass.urbangateways.org

Be sure to support Urban Gateways this month during this Arts & Crafts Beer Fundraiser June 10 at Lagunitas Taproom located at 2607 W. 17th St. Tickets are $15.

