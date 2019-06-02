WGN Radio Theatre #391:  Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar & Vic N Sade

(L-R) Lisa Wolf, LuAnn Gavula, Carl Amari & Jim Gavula

Carl Amari and Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 1, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is a five-part episode of: “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar: Callicles Matter” (04-30-56)-(05-04-56).  For our final episode of the night we have: Vic N’ Sade: Uncle Fletcher’s Phone Calls” (11-29-45).

