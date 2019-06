× This is History: First Edition of The Chicago Tribune, The Drive-In Theater Debuts, Baseball Hall of Fame Opens, President Reagan’s Legacy

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the first edition of the Chicago Tribune in 1847, the Farmer Labor Party was formed in Chicago in 1922, the first Drive-In Theater opened in 1933, the Baseball Hall of Fame opened, Sonny & Cher make their 1st TV appearance, ‘Grease’ debuts, Ronald Reagan died in 2004 and more.