The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 6/2/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Author and Activist Michael Golden, as he touches on various reforms that he’s outlined as ways to help Congress make Washington more Democratic and functional. Michael also discusses the launch of The Fulcrum and its efforts to fix the Political system.

Then, Rick is joined by Amanda Vinicky, WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent, and Brian Mackey, NPR Illinois statehouse correspondent, for an end of legislative session roundtable discussion. Rick, Amanda, and Brian touch on many topics throughout the conversation including: the resurgence and funding of the Capital Program; the increase of gambling in the state and sports betting, the legalization of marijuana, and much more.