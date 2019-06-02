× Steve Dale 6/2/2019 Full Show: Mutt Jackson is helping you keep your pet clean after some fun in the sun

Steve Dale speaks with Colette Bradley, Anti Cruelty Society, about their efforts to rescue and adopt out over 100 animals impacted by the devastating storms that occurred in Oklahoma.

Paul Fehrenbacher, aka Mutt Jackson, also joins the show to talk Montrose Dog Beach and the self-service Mutt Jackson dog wash stations available on-site to help pet owners clean their dogs after a day of playing in the sand.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv