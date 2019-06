× Spring Legislation Roundtable: “Changing the face of IL”

Rick Pearson is joined by Amanda Vinicky, WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent, and Brian Mackey, NPR Illinois statehouse correspondent, for an end of legislative session roundtable discussion. Rick, Amanda, and Brian touch on many topics throughout the conversation including: the resurgence and funding of the Capital Program; the increase of gambling in the state and sports betting, the legalization of marijuana, and much more.