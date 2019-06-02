× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra Full Show 06/01/19

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal:

Host Dave Hoekstra starts the show with Tennessee Author Lee David Zimmerman as he discusses the inspiration behind his book of essays, “Americana Music: Voices, Visionaries, and Pioneers of an Honest Sound.”

You can find Lee’s book at Barnes & Nobles, Amazon and Target.

Former State Senator William Marovitz, now co-producer of hit musical Miracle about the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Champion. After working on the production since the year of the history making championship and plenty of nay-sayers along the way, it is finally ready for the public. Miracle will be played at the Royal George Theatre located at 1641 N. Halsted.

Looking for some reviews before you go? What better review than by key players of the 2016 Cubs World Championship like Willson Contreras and Ryne Sandberg who , according to Marovitz, laughed and cried their way through the production.

For more information on Miracle go to miraclethemusical.com or RoyalGeorgeTheatre.com.

Plus, singer-songwriters Jonas Friddle and Anna Jacobson join us in our Allstate Skyline Studio for a LIVE performance of songs from his latest album, “The Last Place to Go.” You can catch the duo live at this month June 29 at The Venue in Aurora and June 30 at SPACE in Evanston.

Jonas tells us more about how he got into folk music after college, leading him Chicago in 2007.

For more information on “The Last Place to Go,” go to jonasfriddle.com. You can also find the album

Listen to the full podcast here:

Keep the conversation going with Dave on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66.