Jonas Friddle performs LIVE in performance studios

Singer-songwriters Jonas Friddle and Anna Jacobson join host Dave Hoekstra in our Allstate Skyline Studio for a LIVE performance of songs from his latest album, “The Last Place to Go.” You can catch the duo live at this month June 29 at The Venue in Aurora and June 30 at SPACE in Evanston.

Jonas tells us more about how he got into folk music after college, leading him Chicago in 2007.

For more information on “The Last Place to Go,” go to jonasfriddle.com. You can also find the album.