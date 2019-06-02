× Former State Senator produces a musical based on the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Championship

Host Dave Hoekstra talks to former State Senator William Marovitz, now co-producer of hit musical Miracle about the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Champion. After working on the production since the year of the history making championship and plenty of nay-sayers along the way, it is finally ready for the public. Miracle will be played at the Royal George Theatre located at 1641 N. Halsted.

Looking for some reviews before you go? What better review than by key players of the 2016 Cubs World Championship like Willson Contreras and Ryne Sandberg who , according to Marovitz, laughed and cried their way through the production.

For more information on Miracle go to miraclethemusical.com or RoyalGeorgeTheatre.com.