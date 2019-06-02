Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 2, 2019 | “Elton” Jim Turano, Larry Potash, Elton John Round-table, Falsettos, & Healthy Grilling

“Elton” Jim Turano joins Dean as co-host for this jam-packed show! They start things off by checking in with WGN Newsroom’s very own, Dave Schwan, who is on a family road trip to Mount Rushmore. Then, WGN’s own Larry Potash calls into the studio, to discuss the third season premiere of his hit WGN-TV  series, Backstory with Larry Potash. Dean shares his interview with Nick Adams and Max Von Essen, stars of the groundbreaking Tony Award-winning musical, Falsettos, which is performing now at the James M. Nederlander Theatre for a limited engagement. Then, Dean has a round-table discussion with “Elton” Jim, Wayne Martin, and Sharon Kalinoski, all long-time Elton John fans, on the new “Rocketman” film. Finally, in today’s Food Time segment, author Jennifer Lamplough, talks about the Les Dames d’Escoffier Culinary Bazaar. This will be a dazzling culinary marketplace filled with gently used and new treasures and all proceeds will support women in the food, beverage and hospitality industries through scholarships and community outreach programs.

