× Celebrating the 95th Anniversary of WGN Radio and it’s Storied History with Broadcasting Historian Chuck Schaden

Radio Hall of Famer Chuck Schaden talks to Dave Plier about the history of WGN Radio including the launch of call letters W-G-N when the Chicago Tribune assumed control of WJAZ The Zenith Edgewater Beach Hotel station on March 29, 1924, the first Cubs broadcast, the Scopes Monkey Trial, the groundbreaking programs and events that launched our legendary station, our association with the Mutual Broadcasting Company, stories about Quin Ryan, Jack Brickhouse, Wally Phillips and a special appearance by WGN legend Orion Samuelson.