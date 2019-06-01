PHOTO: Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, right, looks to first base after forcing out Cleveland Indians' Kevin Plawecki at second during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Leonys Martin was safe at first. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
White Sox Weekly 06-01-19: The Ride Home With DJ, Lucas Giolito, James McCann and more…
Mark Carman gets you through another action packed show of ‘White Sox Weekly’! This week Carm and Darrin Jackson discuss some of the storylines following the White Sox 5-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Later in the program, Carm talks to Lucas Giolito, James McCann, and Aaron Bummer about a variety of topics. Finally Carm recaps a week of White Sox baseball in the “week in review” segment.